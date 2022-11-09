Fasting, Atkins, and keto are only a few of the recent trends that have become staples of a western diet culture.

A recent study from Sloan Kettering looked at keto and whole foods plant-based diets to determine which of these lowers your risk of cancer.

The researchers found both diets help with weight loss and lower inflammation but the whole foods plant-based diets provide added benefits.

Whole foods plant-based diets provide your body with large amounts of fiber and other micronutrients that can help lower your risk of cancer.

Talk to your doctor if you have questions about your nutrition and the best diet for you.