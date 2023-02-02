Researchers at the University of Texas found that U.S. counties with higher social vulnerability were less likely to get screened for breast, cervical and colorectal cancer.

The most vulnerable group was almost 30% less likely to get screened for colorectal cancer, 20% less likely to get screened for cervical cancer, and over 10% less likely to get screened for breast cancer.

Vulnerable groups are communities with the fewest resources, often minority groups, and often those with the least access to health care.

The study also found that over 95% of the counties assessed were under target rate for breast cancer screening, and over 50% were under target rates for cervical cancer screening, as per the healthy people 2030 objectives.

These are U.S. objectives which aim to improve health in our country in the next decade.