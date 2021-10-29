Cannabis use may increase thoughts of suicide

From joints to vapes, young adults are using cannabis in many different ways.

But new research shows it may usher more than just a calming sensation, it may increase suicide in young adults.

The National Institutes of Health studied marijuana use in 18 to 35 years old.

They found marijuana was associated with an increased risk of thoughts of suicide, plans of suicide, and attempts of suicide.

Researchers found the risk was worse in women compared to men- and increased in those with a history of depression.

Adults who reported daily cannabis use had a 9 percent incidence of suicidal thoughts.

This compares to a 3 percent incidence rate in those who do not use cannabis.

While the relationship between cannabis and suicide is concerning it’s not fully understood.

Suicide remains the leading cause of death among young adults in the United States.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, there’s the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline- 1-800-273-TALK.