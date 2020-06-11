CDC: COVID cleaning behaviors could put people at risk

The CDC says good hygiene and frequent cleaning are keys to keeping coronavirus at bay, but a new survey suggests Americans may be doing the opposite while trying to protect themselves from COVID-19.

We’ve all been told to disinfect high touch places to help slow the spread of COVID-19, but a recent report by the CDC says about a third of more than 500 Americans surveyed have used some kind of risky cleaning practice during this pandemic.

The CDC says people have put bleach in their food, others have gargled or inhaled it and some have washed their bodies with household cleaning and disinfectant products -none of which is recommended by the agency.

That may explain the sharp increase in a number of calls to poison centers during this pandemic.

In the survey, people said they were cleaning more frequently, but only about half said they really knew how to clean and disinfect their home safely.

The CDC recommends that people always read the instructions on cleaning products. When cleaning, wear gloves or other protective gear and don’t mix cleaning chemicals.

The CDC also said it will be important to continue efforts to better educate people on how to safely clean while they’re home.