In 2021, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry declared a national emergency for child and adolescent mental health.

Experts from the University of Michigan say training more providers, is vital for increasing timely access to mental health resources.

Creating more mental health resources to reduce burnout among providers is also crucial.

That can help can ensure these workers provide better assistance to young people, diagnose unaddressed issues and improve their quality of care.

By calling for increased insurance coverage, more local providers can also offer higher levels of service and reduce wait times for appointments.

More research on child brain development can lead to better long-term treatments.

Providing educational resources to schools, families and community workers can prevent the social triggers of child mental illness

And by raising awareness we can help create systemic changes to the crisis.