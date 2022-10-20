Helmets are recommended when children are riding bikes, participating in skiing and snowboarding, horseback riding and other sports.

But less than half of children aged 5-17 reported always wearing helmets when riding bikes, and one third of children did not wear helmets at all.

Reasons people say they don’t wear helmets include cost, discomfort or feeling that they don’t prevent injury.

This is despite evidence that helmets decrease risk of head injuries and facial injuries.

The American Academy of Pediatrics emphasizes the importance of adult role-modeling by wearing helmets, and replacing helmets if outgrown or damaged.