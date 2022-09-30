A study from the University of Hawaii at Manoa found that over half of all infectious diseases have been worsened by climate change at some point.

Their research also included some non-infectious diseases, such as asthma, and found that over 270 diseases were aggravated due to climate change.

Researchers cited over a thousand ways in which climate hazards can affect diseases.

For example, when temperatures are higher than usual, mosquito season can last longer, giving them more time to spread disease.

They also noted that climate change can affect the body directly, through added stress, unsafe conditions, and more.

Researchers say that this is wake up call, and we need to work on the source of the problem: reducing greenhouse gases.