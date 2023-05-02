Exposure to extreme temperatures can affect human health in many different ways, but even moderate changes in temperature, which happen more often, can have significant effects.

Researchers from the Institute for global health in Barcelona, Spain analyzed these changes during the summer of 2015, in nearly 100 European cities.

They found that 6,700 premature deaths in adults could be attributed to a mean city temperature increase of 35-degrees Fahrenheit.

The study estimates that increasing tree coverage to 30% in cities would help cool down cities by about 33-degrees and prevent nearly 2,700 premature summer deaths.

Trees in urban areas not only make them look better but can also be a means of creating more sustainable and climate-resilient cities.