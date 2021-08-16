Closer look at underage drinking statistics

Underage drinkers are responsible for nearly nine percent of total alcohol beverage consumption in the United States. That’s according to new research from the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs.

Children contributed $17.5 billion in alcoholic sales revenue just in 2016.

Teens guzzled beer over spirits and sipped spirits over wine — trends that mimicked their adult counterparts.

When it comes to the alcoholic drinks consumed by underage people — the study found AB InBev, Miller Coors, and Diageo made up almost half of the market share.