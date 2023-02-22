Cluster headaches can be a debilitating condition. People who experience this type of headache often feel a stabbing pain in or around one eye, eye redness or tearing, flushed skin, and feelings of restlessness that can occur up to eight times a day and last up to three hours at a time.

Researchers in Sweden conducted the largest known study of sex differences in people with cluster headache, and found that despite more men diagnosed with this condition than women, women had more severe symptoms than men.

Women also had symptoms that lasted longer and needed to take preventative medications more often than men.

It is known that men and women often experience pain differently and this study shows cluster headaches are not an exception.

It’s important for women with severe headache symptoms to talk with their doctor for an appropriate diagnosis and treatment plan.