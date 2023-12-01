A study published by the American Cancer Society found that colon cancer diagnoses in people under the age of 55 have doubled, from 11% in 1995 to 20% in 2019. They also found that the number of people under the age of 65 diagnosed annually increased by 2.5%.

The study estimates that in 2023, more than 150,000 people will be diagnosed with colon cancer and more than 50,000 people will die from the disease in the U.S. And while mortality from the disease decreased by 2% in the last decade, it has increased by 2.5% over the past 50 years for those under the age of 50. Colon cancer is 33% more common in men, which is likely related to lifestyle factors.

Eating lots of fruits and vegetables as opposed to processed meats, getting regular exercise, keeping a healthy weight and not smoking or drinking can decrease your risk. And the American Cancer Society says it is best to get screened regularly.