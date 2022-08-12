Millions of kids stayed inside for months during the pandemic, gaming and watching tv, YouTube, and TikTok, with limited opportunities to safely exercise.

In hopes to combat these trends, the CDC celebrated national P.E. and sports week to honor the physical education teachers who work to make exercise accessible for America’s children.

The CDC recommends 60 minutes per day of exercise, and kids need three types:

Aerobic exercise, enough to bring your heart rate up

Muscle strengthening exercises like weight lifting

And bone strengthening exercises like walking and yoga

During national P.E. and sports week, the CDC asked teachers to share their experiences trying to make exercise accessible to kid.

If your child is struggling to get enough exercise, talk to your pediatrician or check out the CDC Healthy Schools website for advice on physical activity before and after school.