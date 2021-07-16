Common cold could help fight COVID-19

Scientists at Yale University have found they can stop COVID-19 from spreading, by using the common cold.

They infected lab-created specimens with the virus responsible for the common cold.

The researchers say doing that triggered a response often seen with many viral infections that helps the body fight infection.

COVID-19 also triggers this response in the body, but not at a level strong enough to fight the disease completely.

The team hypothesized that triggering the response first with another virus could create a strong enough response to stop COVID-19 from replicating, and therefore, spreading.

It may be a clue as to why some people get COVID while others do not, even with similar exposure to the virus.

These lab studies are teaching us more about the immune system. And although this study doesn’t quite have real life application, the data is promising.