On average, one construction worker dies from a fall from heights in the US every day, according to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

Many of these fatalities occur when workers fall from roofs, ladders and scaffolds. And construction companies with less than 20 workers and Hispanic workers are at the highest risk.

In addition to the toll that ladders take on construction workers, over 300 people at home or work die in ladder-related accidents every year.

The CDC shared the following tips to increase ladder safety:

Use ladders only when necessary, and after training in ladder safety Choose the correct ladder for the job and inspect them regularly Always keep the ladder on level ground, and avoid ladder overloading

The CDC says when working with heights, the risk of falling is always present, but falls can be prevented with proper practices, safety and equipment.