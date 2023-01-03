A new study finds having high blood pressure puts you at nearly twice the risk of experiencing severe COVID-19.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge reviewed more than 16,000 medical records in the U.K. for people who caught COVID-19 and had high blood pressure.

When comparing the severity of the COVID-19 experienced, the findings showed those with uncontrolled high blood pressure had a more than 90% higher risk of suffering a severe case of COVID-19.

But those with well controlled high blood pressure did not suffer the same risk.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly half of all adults in the United States have high blood pressure.

With the COVID-19 risk still out there, it’s best to work with your doctor to get your blood pressure under control.