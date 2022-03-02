We’ve all been there…the struggle with too much screen time.

It’s not just with kids… adults are glued their devices, too

“Some people are experiencing depression, anxiety, isolation, because they’ve become accustomed to spending so much time online and communicating online.”

Kim Cavallo is in charge of the National Day of Unplugging, now in its 13th year.

“We just want everyone to elevate human connection over digital engagement over those 24 hours.”

It’s pretty easy to participate, just go screen free for up to 24 hours starting sundown, March 4.

At a recent preview event, parents and kids went screen free building wooden desk organizers. Their website has a list of more than 200 unplugged ideas.

“Anything from painting rocks with positive messages or going on a nature scavenger hunt.’

Of course, putting the screen down isn’t always easy.

“We have this technology we have to use for good, we have to figure out what’s healthy, what’s unhealthy and teach our kids to do the same,” said Dr. Tracy Dennis Tiwary, a psychologist and advisor to the National Day of Unplugging. “So when we’re using screens it’s crucial to think about what is it keeping us from doing that is a part of a full and healthy and active life.”

Swapping screen time for actual face time might boost your mood, help you sleep and even improve your posture.

“I think it goes to your physical and mental health all the way to your relationships with your family,” said Cavallo.