Gatorade, ginger ale, soup, and a favorite television show is an ideal sick day for many.

Especially with the pandemic, sick days have become part of everyday talk. But recent research suggests that too many days in bed could have negative effects on mental health.

A study from the University of Iceland looked at 247,249 individuals from 6 countries and found that individuals who spent 7 or more days in bed during a COVID-19 infection were at an increased risk of developing depression and trouble sleeping.

The study was conducted from February 2020 to August 2021. The patients faced 50 to 60 perfect higher prevalence of depressive symptoms and anxiety up to 16 months after infection. It was the first study to look directly at disease severity as a risk factor for mental health in covid-19. The study did not involve participants from the U.S.