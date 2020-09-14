COVID-19 disparities among children

COVID-19 has exposed disparities throughout our society and within our healthcare system and now we’re seeing troubling trends in America’s children.

A team of DC-area researchers tracked a free COVID testing site for kids and found alarming results on COVID rates among kids.

For black children, the positivity rate was 30-percent, and for Hispanic children, the positivity rate was 46-percent. At the same time, the positivity rate for white children was a mere 7-percent.

Regardless of age, gender and household income, black and brown children still had a greater likelihood to test positive compared to white children.

And when it came to family income, the same trend was seen with the poorest kids having the highest COVID positivity rate.

While we can’t necessarily generalize the trends seen at one DC-area testing site in March and April to the entire country today, we can note the disparities seen in black, brown and poor children.