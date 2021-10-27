COVID-19 may affect sleep habits weeks after recovery

A recent study by the journal of the American Medical Association looked at patients’ wearable fitness trackers to see what sort of lingering effects COVID had on the body.

Data from the study showed that patients are sleeping longer for weeks after their infection.

It also showed that people’s step count went down. Despite sleeping more and walking less, their pulse went up and stayed higher for months.

Unfortunately, being stuck in bed and getting less exercise can lead to difficulty getting back to your usual activities like work or school.

In addition, other reports have shown that patients infected with COVID can continue suffering from a variety of symptoms known as “long COVID.”

Some symptoms of long COVID include fatigue, pain, or even “COVID brain fog,” a difficulty focusing.

If you continue to have some of these symptoms that just won’t go away, talk to your doctor about ways to wake up from the fog and get back to doing the things you love.