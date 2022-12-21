As cold temperatures grip parts of the country, many of us are spending time more indoors and gathering with friends and family over the holidays.

But amid the pandemic, the CDC says optimizing home ventilation is key to keeping everyone safe.

The CDC offers these tips to improve ventilation in your home.

H-vac filters and portable HEPA air cleaners can reduce circulating viral particles by over 80 percent. Together they are over 99 percent effective.

If upgrading ventilation isn’t an option, you can open your windows when it’s safe.

Open windows offer a 30 percent reduction in circulating viral particle concentration, according to the CDC.

You can also use fans to improve airflow, and limit guests in the house.

For more information on how to protect yourself from the spread of covid-19 check out the CDC’s website.