Millions of Americans were infected with COVID-19, but the long-term effects of the disease are still unknown.

Researchers at Harvard University found that children born to mothers who had COVID-19 during their pregnancies are more likely to gain weight. While the study is small, the study suggests there may be a link between the infection and weight gain.

Doctors pay attention to weight gain during infancy because it can increase the risk of obesity later on. If doctors can keep an eye out for concerns earlier, interventions may help lead to improved health outcomes.

Talk to your pediatrician if you have concerns about your infant’s development.