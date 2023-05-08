A balanced diet. Good sleep. Regular exercise. Doctors have many recommendations for pregnant people to keep themselves and their future baby healthy – COVID-19 vaccine shots are another thing to add to that list.

In a new study, Canadian researchers followed nearly 9,000 babies whose mothers had at least two COVID shots during their pregnancy following them for their first six months after birth.

Maternal vaccination helped keep the babies from getting sick and kept them out of the hospital if they did get sick.

Researchers also found that booster shots given during the third trimester appeared to be more effective at preventing COVID infection for infants than those given earlier in pregnancy.

But scientists also remind us: the data is new and still emerging – more research will need to be done to explore the ways covid vaccines can protect both mom and baby.