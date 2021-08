From closed bars to shuttered gyms, many people were frustrated by the loss of regular routines during the COVID shutdown.

But research from the University of Cambridge shows most types of crime fell significantly in major metropolitan areas with the implementation of COVID restrictions. That includes assaults, burglaries, and homicides.

As for the safest city, that was Barcelona in Spain. Spaniards saw an impressive drop in assaults, robberies and police-recorded thefts.