We aim for it everyday, seeing 10,000 steps on our smartphone or smartwatches.

But new studies are saying we may not have to walk as much to stay healthy.

A study done at multiple universities in the U.S. found even about 7,000 daily steps is great for your health. Experts say that even though you may not reach 10,000 or even 7,000 steps, as long as you’re walking everyday can help your health and mood.

For a healthier lifestyle, some experts say the key is to gradually increase your daily steps. Walking is just one way to stay active, and everyone should pick an activity they love to do to keep their steps up.

Some tips to increase those steps are jogging, taking the stairs instead and even getting some steps in during your kids’ activities.