We all have experienced the mid-afternoon slump that inevitably comes with springing forward and losing an hour of sleep.

Undoubtedly a nuisance for many, but daylight savings time has been associated with more serious heart health detriments for some.

A new release from the American Heart Association cites studies showing an increase in the number of heart attacks and hospital admissions for an irregular heart rhythm in the days following the time change.

The rate of strokes was also found to increase in the subsequent days.

Some tips for how to prepare for the impact of springing forward provided by the American Heart Association include:

Start getting as much light as possible each day,

Start winding down a little earlier in the evenings ahead of the time change,

And do not compensate with extra caffeine and avoid taking a nap.

Although these changes may help your body adjust to daylight savings time faster, the American Heart Association still emphasizes the importance of working to improve your heart health throughout the year.

Follow up with your doctor to learn more about ways to improve your heart health