DEA attempts to stop fentanyl from making it into U.S.

Overdose deaths have sky-rocketed over the past few years and authorities think fentanyl may be to blame.

Fentanyl is a chemical substance made by people to mimic the effects of opioid drugs. It is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

And because the drug is sold on the black market, the FDA can’t monitor the contents of the pill.

That means one in four fentanyl pills sold on the street might have a deadly dose of the drug.

But now, the DEA has a new program called Project Wave Breaker, that has been designed to stop the flow of fentanyl across U.S. borders.

And the program has been successful.

Of all the illegal man-made opioids seized by the DEA in 2020, 80 percent were seized by Project Wave Breaker.