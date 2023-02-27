Death rates for pregnant or recently pregnant women in the u-s rose dramatically in 2020 compared to the year before – that’s according to a study led by researchers at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

The mortality rate for non-medical and non-pregnancy related causes jumped 36%.

Pregnancy related causes went up 22%.

The researchers point to multiple factors including an increase in mental health troubles during the pandemic.

The study also found significant increases in deaths from drugs, car crashes and homicide.

There are also clear racial gaps in the death rates.

Compared with white women, death rates were 3-5 times higher for that of American Indian or Alaska native women.

Black women were also at higher risk of dying from homicide than other racial groups.

These are concerning trends that highlight the need for better follow-up care, monitoring, and advocacy for pregnant people, and particularly for minority groups in the U.S.