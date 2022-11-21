Adverse events are considered unexpected medical problems that can arise when staying in the hospital.

Researchers from Yale University looked at the medical records of nearly 250,000 people at more than 3,000 hospitals from 2010 to 2019 and found these events were happening less frequently.

The people were admitted for major surgical procedures heart failure, heart attack and pneumonia.

Researchers found there was a significant decline in adverse events associated with commonly prescribed drugs, hospital acquired infections, bed sores and falls.

The researchers also noted larger improvements in older patients and few differences in risk based on a patient’s race, ethnicity or sex.