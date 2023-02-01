About 50% of people will report experiencing childhood trauma. Many of whom will develop depression at some point in their life. Depression is a common and serious medical illness that negatively affects how you feel, the way you think, and how you act.

It has been a longstanding theory that depression is harder to treat when you have a history of trauma.

Research from Vrije University in Amsterdam shows that may not be true.

Contrary to current ideology, research showed that treatment of depression worked equally well in both people with a trauma history and those without.

Common treatment options include therapy, prescription medications, or a combination of both.

People with a history of trauma had a higher baseline level of depression however they had similar levels of symptom improvement with treatment.

Findings were consistent when looking at different childhood trauma type.

Regardless of having a history of trauma, depression is a medical condition that can be adequately treated. If you or someone you know is struggling with depressive symptoms, seek care as soon as possible from a healthcare provider. A primary care doctor is a great place to start!