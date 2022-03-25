The most common cause of cervical cancer is the human papillomavirus, or HPV, which is a sexually transmitted infection.

Since cervical cancer is highly treatable when found early, screening is the key to saving lives.

Pap smears are one of the common ways to screen for cervical cancer. Health officials recommend women ages 21 to 65 get regularly screened with a pap test to identify abnormal cells that are precancers. Women 30 and older also have the additional option of getting tested for HPV.

Another important part of preventing cervical cancer is getting the HPV vaccine, which the CDC recommends for girls 12 to 26 since it is safe and effective.

To best protect yourself, doctors recommend requesting screening early and consistently, practicing safe sex, and discussing the vaccines with a provider to understand their risks and benefits.