Diabetes is often a complication found in severe COVID infections.

Prior studies have shown inflammation from the virus injures the pancreas, responsible for controlling sugar levels.

Now a new study shows that diabetes risk can also increase from a mild case of coronavirus.

Researchers in Germany looked at the health records of more than 8 million people.

For those who had a mild COVID infection, 2 percent were diagnosed with type 2 diabetes a year after their illness.

That rate is 28 percent higher than what would be expected for a general population of adults.

While this is still rare it’s another reason to get vaccinated.

Also make sure to get your annual check-up and address problems like diabetes before they get out of hand.