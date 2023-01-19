Researchers from Lund University in Sweden analyzed healthy eating and risk for dementia.

They looked at a healthy diet that followed standard nutritional guidelines, and the Mediterranean diet which consists of legumes and vegetables, and low amounts of red meat and dairy.

After following participants for 20 years- the researchers found neither lowered the risk of dementia on its own.

The study suggests a healthy diet may need to be accompanied by other habits, such as exercise.

And research indicates cardiovascular health may be key.

The American Heart Association says the key to good cardiovascular health is eating right, exercising, limiting alcohol intake and never using tobacco products.

And as always, talk to your doctor about the best ways to lower your individual risk.