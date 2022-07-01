Certain cleaning products containing monoterpene may be generating poor air quality that could affect the health of workers who are repeatedly exposed to these chemicals.

Researchers simulated how custodial staff might mop with commercial disinfectants in a mechanically ventilated office room, and then measured polluting particles in the air. They found that the levels of pollution were similar to levels found in outdoor traffic. Not only that, but they also calculated inhalation of these particles in the respiratory tract, and 1.5 hours of mopping was equivalent to 1.5 to 6 hours of traffic-influenced air.

This could be an early warning to preventing an underlying occupational health risk to workers. Authors of the study recommend further research, and hypothesize that this could be counteracted with other measures, such as increasing air exchange rates prior to cleaning.