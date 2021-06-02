Doctors continue to urge pregnant women to get vaccine

Vaccinations are as important as ever. A new study in Jama Pediatrics showed a much higher rate of pregnancy complications in women with COVID compared to those without.

The presence of symptoms makes a difference, as women with symptomatic COVID infections had more complications than those with asymptomatic COVID.

Which symptoms are the most worrisome? Fever and shortness of breath were associated with higher complication rates, so these should prompt close monitoring in women with COVID.

In addition, pregnant moms passed on COVID to their babies in 13 percent of cases, with c-section increasing this risk.

The good news is that other studies have shown that MRNA vaccines are safe in pregnancy.

The recommendation is to not delay that COVID vaccination.