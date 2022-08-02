They’re cuddly, fun, and sometimes get a case of the zoomies. And it turns out, dogs also reduce stress levels in school age children.

Researchers at the University of Lincoln in the UK studied interactions between school age children and dogs. Participants were sorted into a control group, a relaxation group, and a dog therapy group

Stress levels went up over the course of four weeks in the control group and relaxation group. But the average stress level did not go up in the dog therapy group.

Stress levels were also lower in the dog therapy group after each meeting with a canine companion. Doctors say you should consider talking to your health care professional if you think pet therapy might be beneficial for your child.