Don’t skip doctor appointments

(WEHT) – Staying at home and working in your PJs was nice for a while, but it most likely got you behind on regular health screenings.

A new study put out by the CDC in conjunction with Kaiser Permanente Southern California found that you are not alone.

They looked at women getting their regularly scheduled pap smears during the pandemic and found that during stay-at-home orders, there was an 80% decrease in screening rates for cervical cancer as compared to prior years. Once those orders were lifted, the rates increased but didn’t go back to normal levels.

This means that many women are missing out on important cervical cancer screening and they are likely not alone. Many of us most likely missed out on important cancer screenings.

So if over last year you missed out on a doctor’s appointment, reschedule it, it will be worth it.

(This story was originally published on April 1, 2021)