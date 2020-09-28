As some students return to college campuses this year, many may partake in dangerous drinking behaviors when it comes to alcohol.

Food and alcohol disturbance, also known as drunkorexia, is a drinking habit that happens when alcohol abuse occurs along with unhealthy dieting behaviors.

According to researchers from the University of South Florida, around one third of college students admit to reducing their food intake before binge drinking in order to compensate for the calories in alcohol.

Drunkorexia is a combination of the following behaviors: calorie counting to ensure no weight is gained when consuming alcohol, cutting meals before drinking to maintain a net calorie intake, over-exercising to compensate for calories from alcoholic beverages, and binging excessive alcohol to purposely vomit previously digested food.

Drunkorexia can lead to serious complications, including a higher rate of blackouts and alcohol poisoning, injury, malnutrition, or even cognitive impairment and brain damage.

Finding a balance is key to avoiding or stopping drunkorexia behaviors. It’s important to prioritize moderation, not elimination, and knowing your alcohol intake limits.

If needed, seek support from friends, family, or local support groups that address eating disorders and alcohol abuse.