Easing into a new exercise routine

Health experts say it is important to ease into a fitness routine.

For example, when starting a new routine, your first activity could be one minute of exercise for every four minutes of rest. You could then gradually increase your exercise time, adding an extra minute, until you have about four minutes of exercise for every one minute of rest.

Doctors also say it’s important to focus on total body cross training at least two times a week. You could do things like lunges, planks, and plyometric exercises. You should do that between aerobic exercise days.

And finally, doctors say go to sleep! Rest is key to performance. You should aim for about seven hours of sleep every night.

Remember: a balanced workout is key to staying fit.