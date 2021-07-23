Eat breakfast to lose weight

The foods you choose for breakfast can set the tone for the rest of your meals. Choosing wisely can lead to feeling full longer and even weight loss. But making the wrong choice can lead to increased cravings, snacking, and weight gain.

Breakfast staples such as eggs, grapefruit, and coffee can be nutritious, boost metabolism, and keep you full longer.

But do you think “boring” when you hear the word fiber?

Well gone are the days of bland fiber containing cereals that taste like cardboard. You may be surprised to find out that fiber can be delicious and also help trim that waistline.

When added to a delicious bowl of Greek yogurt which is high in protein, or a quick and easy smoothie with nutrient-dense berries, foods high in fiber like bananas, oatmeal, nuts, and chia seeds become a great addition to a healthy breakfast menu.