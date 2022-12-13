The National Institutes of Health says there are a number of eating disorders

They include: binge eating disorder, where people frequently feel a loss of control and overeat, bulimia nervosa where one binges then compensates through exercise or vomiting, anorexia nervosa, intense fear of weight gain, and avoidant restrictive food intake disorder where people limit the amount or type of food they eat. And children are not immune.

New research published by the American Medical Association shows that 5 percent of 9 to 10-year-olds participated in binge eating.

It notes those who were further along in puberty, were more likely to engage in unhealthy eating behaviors to control their weight.

Researchers also found gender didn’t matter, both boys and girls were affected.

If you have concerns your child may be engaging in unhealthy behaviors such as vomiting or overexercising to lose weight or even binging, talk to your doctor.