Spring pollen season usually peaks in May.

Pollen triggers allergies for many people, which often leads to runny noses and serious fatigue.

It can also cause asthma attacks, which can even lead to a trip to the emergency room or the hospital.

The New York City Health Department says one of the biggest things you can do to minimize the impact of pollen season is to see your doctor to make sure you’re on the right medications.

Another thing they recommend: Check the pollen forecast every morning, and limit outdoor activities when forecasts are high.

Lastly, the agency recommends all patients 5 years or older, and especially those with asthma, get vaccinated against COVID-19.