Epilepsy affects approximately 1% of the U.S. population, and research shows, children with epilepsy are more likely to miss 11 or more school days per year.

They are also more likely to have difficulties in school, use special education services, and have less participation in sports or clubs.

So how can you feel more comfortable as a parent sending your loved one to school?

Discuss your child’s medical condition and medications with their teacher and school nurse. Decrease the risk of epilepsy events at school by making sure they are taking their medication as prescribed. And always having emergency medicine available at school.

In addition, the CDC has a seizure action plan available on their website for families to support students in case of emergency.