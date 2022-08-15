We know that staying active is good for the brain. Experts typically recommend about 150 minutes of moderately intense exercise a week. However, little was known about how much was enough to stave off dementia.

A recent study from a team of researchers in Korea looked at varying levels of activity and dementia risk in people over age 65 They found that compared to inactive people, even light activity can reduce your risk of dementia by up to 10 percent. This suggests doing things like housework or taking leisurely walks can be beneficial. And the more active you are, the better your brain health.

Participants who engaged in frequent high-intensity exercise, reduced their risk of dementia up to 28 percent. So, strive for 150 minutes, but if you can’t, any exercise is better than none.