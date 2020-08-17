Experts offer tips to help students with special needs

(WEHT)- The uncertainty of the pandemic is tough for children, and especially tough for children with special needs but some experts are offering tips to help them.
Nicole Hendrix, a psychologist with the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Marcus Autism Center says knowing what to expect, from masks to social distancing, can help. Hendrix adds that finding a mask that matches their interests and gradually working up to wear it longer can also help students get used to them.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 17, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Tri-State business named on Inc. 5000 list five years in a row
- The Foundation for Daviess County Public Schools receives $12,000 donation
- WATCH LIVE: ABC coverage of the Democratic National Convention
- Trial date set for man accused of murder
- Tri-State business woman running for EVSC Board