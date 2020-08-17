Experts offer tips to help students with special needs

In this March 6, 2020, photo, a classroom is seen vacant through a window at Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, R.I., as the school remains closed following a confirmed case of the coronavirus. As a growing number of schools around the country close their doors because of the new coronavirus, they are confronted with the dilemma of whether to move classes online and run the risk of leaving behind the many students who don’t have internet or computers at home, or parents with flexible work schedule. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

(WEHT)- The uncertainty of the pandemic is tough for children, and especially tough for children with special needs but some experts are offering tips to help them.

Nicole Hendrix, a psychologist with the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Marcus Autism Center says knowing what to expect, from masks to social distancing, can help. Hendrix adds that finding a mask that matches their interests and gradually working up to wear it longer can also help students get used to them.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 17, 2020)

