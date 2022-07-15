The summer heat is here, with the U.S. reporting record breaking temperatures. Temperatures above 80 degrees with high humidity can be extremely dangerous for your heart.

The American Heart Association is urging people to take extra precautions, especially those with heart disease, have had a stroke or are over the age of 50. They have shared some tips that everyone should follow to stay safe.

– Be on the lookout for signs of heat exhaustion such as nausea, heavy sweating, or dizziness.

– Avoid the sun in the early afternoon, wear lightweight clothes, and take breaks from the heat.

– Ditch the caffeinated and alcoholic beverages, and always be sure to drink water before, during and after going outside or exercising.

Be aware that symptoms of heat stroke may include warm dry skin, rapid pulse, nausea, or loss of consciousness.

If you experience heat stroke symptoms, call 9-1-1 and seek medical attention right away.

Some medications may also make you more susceptible to hot temperatures, talk to your doctor about how you can stay cool this summer.