Prior research has identified certain factors that may contribute to cognitive decline like genetics and early life nutrition.

In a recent study researchers analyzed over 7,000 American adults born in the 1930s and 1940s and followed up with them in the early decades of the 2000s.

They found that factors like education, wealth and income, occupation, level of depression, and parental education level were the biggest contributors to the differences in participants’ cognitive function.

Out of all the factors accounted for in the study – like exercise, smoking, and socioeconomic factors – only 40% could be attributed to differences in participants’ cognitive function.

Scientists say the study highlights that much more research is needed to determine what other major factors might be contributing to cognitive decline, which may help inform medical treatments and policies to maintain strong cognitive function as we age.