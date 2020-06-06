Flying with confidence during the pandemic

Air travel is beginning to pick up, and as states move along in their reopening phases, you might be tempted to pack a bag as well.

If you’re planning on flying sometime soon, there are steps you can take to help keep yourself well.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the first thing you need to assess before you do any traveling is, are you sick? If you have any symptoms, stay home.

While you’re at the airport, make sure to maintain social distancing guidelines, staying 6 feet away from others whenever possible. Wear a mask at all times and pay attention to every surface you touch.

Have plenty of hand sanitizer available and ready to use frequently throughout your journey. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently and after touching common surfaces.

CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, suggests getting to the airport early enough to walk to your terminal instead of taking the enclosed airport tram and try not to touch surfaces at the gate.

And even though airlines are taking extra steps to clean and sanitize planes in-between flights, it doesn’t hurt to do a little wiping down of the things at your seat when you board.

Dr. Gupta says you’ll want to turn the circulation knob above you on high, to help move the air in front of you, possibly breaking up virus particles.

If you can, try to maintain social distancing on the plane as well, sitting away from other passengers.

Finally, if you don’t feel comfortable traveling yet, contact your airline and try to move your trip.