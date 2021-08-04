Free lunch at schools & day cares through 2022

The USDA is now offering free meals to all children 18 years and under for the next year.

In partnership with the Centers for Disease Control’s Healthy School program, breakfast and lunch will now be available through local school districts to all children regardless of household income.

School districts will be giving out meals using meal kits, bus route deliveries, drive-through pickups, and meals in the classroom.

All meals are healthy and meet federal nutrition standards.

In fact, studies show that kids who participate in school meal programs consume more milk, whole grains, fruits and vegetables and have a better overall diet quality than children who do not.

Visit your local school distrcit or cdc.gov/healthyschools for more info