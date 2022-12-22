A lot of us enjoy staying up late, but some researchers say lack of sleep can not only be unhelpful to us but also our communities.

Researchers at the University of California Berkeley conducted three studies and learned there may be an association between feeling groggy and being less willing to help others.

They based their findings in response to actions taken by the participants throughout the experiment.

These included replies to questionnaires, pressing keys on a keyboard, how long participants would sit, helping others in daily interactions and donating to charity.

The researchers did not take into consideration whether a person was introverted or extroverted or if they were more or less helpful to begin with.

So the next time you consider staying up late, consider it might affect others too.