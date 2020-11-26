Giving flu shots to kids could help adults

Each year, as the weather turns cooler, doctors’ offices ready their needles and syringes and patients begin to flood in: it’s flu season.

Meanwhile, elementary school-aged kids, who are at times cooped up together inside, can spread influenza through their sneezes and coughs. And when they bring the flu home to their parents or grandparents, things can get dicey.

But researchers at the University of California-Berkeley say there’s a way to prevent this.

In a recent study in Oakland, California, one school district took part in a vaccination program for elementary school students. As a result, fewer adults in the community ended up in the hospital with the flu that season.

Even better, the vaccination program didn’t only benefit adults, but it helped children too, they ended up missing less school.

For a shot at your family avoiding the flu this season, talk to your children’s doctor about getting them vaccinated this fall.

(This story was originally published on November 25, 2020)